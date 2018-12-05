Canada arrests Huawei CFO for violating Iran sanctions

We've asked Huawei for comment.

Meng isn't a stranger to issues with sanctions. In 2013, Reuters found that Meng served on the board of Skycom Tech, a company that offered to sell HP equipment to Iran in late 2010 with Huawei's apparent blessing -- 13 pages of the proposal were marked as "Huawei confidential." The deal reportedly never went through, but it could have landed at least Huawei and Skycom in trouble. It's unclear if the arrest has a connection to the 2010 sale or is based solely on separate allegations.

Either way, the bust could easily raise tensions between the US and Huawei, if not China at large. American officials have not only banned Huawei devices in government, they've pressured other countries to drop the use of Huawei equipment, with at least some success. Now, the US has arrested one of the highest-ranking executives in the company -- that's a serious blow regardless of the merits of the case, and it's doubtful either Huawei or the Chinese government will have kind words in response.