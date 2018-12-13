'Star Trek: Discovery' season two trailer shows plenty of Spock

Now that Star Trek: Discovery's second season is almost here, CBS All Access has released a full trailer to drum up hype -- and to no one's surprise, the stakes are high this time around. The season will see the Discovery crew partnering with Captain Pike to investigate seven unusual signals and the arrival of the mysterious Red Angel, who apparently brought warnings that "someone or something" is going to wipe out sentient life in the galaxy. And naturally, Spock gets ample screen time. He's a vital ally to the crew, but clearly at odds with Commander Burnham's tendency to shoulder everything herself. We wouldn't be surprised if there's more friction to come.