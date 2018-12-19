Razer unveils the first keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One

Razer has finally shown off the first wireless keyboard-and-mouse combo for the Xbox One, and... it's exactly what you'd expect. The company has unveiled an Xbox One version of its Turret bundle that mates a mechanical, RGB-lit keyboard with a seven-button, 16,000DPI mouse that sits on a retractable pad inside its fellow peripheral. You can play games like Fortnite or Warframe much as you would on a home theater PC, including (for some titles) Chroma and Xbox Dynamic Lighting effects.
You can use the Turret combo with a Windows 10 PC, for that matter, so it's possible to cart your keyboard and mouse from the den to the living room. A single USB dongle should save you some hassle.
There's one main issue: the price. The Turret for Xbox One ships in the first quarter of 2019 for $250, or nearly as much as an Xbox One S normally costs as of this writing. This is for console gamers who are determined to have a PC-like gaming experience on the couch and are willing to bet that enough games will have native input support to justify the outlay.