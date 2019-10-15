Facebook axes its Confetti trivia game in the US and UK

The show will not be returning to either the US or the UK, a Facebook representative confirmed to Television Business International. There are local versions of the show in Thailand, India, Vietnam and the Philippines, but it seems likely these will be cancelled as well.

Confetti sought to attract audiences away from traditional television programming with celebrity hosts and cash prizes offered each day. The distinguishing feature of the show was the social aspect, letting audience members play with friends, and it began as a popular lunchtime show. Its move to a 10pm slot was the beginning of the end, however, and troubles at HQ Trivia foretold troubles for the format overall.

In the future, Facebook will be focusing on other parts of its Facebook Watch platform instead, such as upcoming sports shows from both ESPN and Fox Sports.