Sphero gets into app-enabled music gadgets with the Specdrums ring

Sphero says that, according to studies, music can improve students' critical reasoning, language and fine motor skills. That's why the company worked with educators on features that help make it a STEM education tool. Beyond that, the Specdrums can also be paired via Bluetooth to MIDI controller apps, in case you want to take the tunes you've made with the device to the next level.

Now that Sphero is done making licensed Disney toys like the BB-8 and R2-D2, we can expect it to keep branching out its own product line, with a big focus on education. For now, you can buy one Specdrums ring starting January 7th for $65 on Sphero's site, or a pair for $99. Sphero says it'll ship them a week later, on January 15th.