Netflix on course for best year ever at UK's BAFTA film awards

Amazon also racked up four nominations for Polish romantic epic, Cold War, though it missed out on best picture. Coincidentally, both films are shot in black and white and set amidst the backdrop of turbulent political periods. In addition, Netflix's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs also picked up a nomination for Best Costume Design.

It's been a hard-fought battle to BAFTAs glory for streaming platforms in the past. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts only began considering the likes of Netflix and Amazon for film awards in 2016. Accolades followed for Amazon's Manchester by the Sea and Netflix's documentary 13th. Much like its US counterparts, the BAFTA's entry requirements state that a film must be released theatrically to a paying audience. Sure enough, Netflix made a big push to get its awards-tipped films into cinemas worldwide last year, among them Roma.

Nonetheless, it will be an uphill battle on the night for the streamers, with British film The Favourite leading the charge with 13 BAFTA nominations (including Best Film), while Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, and A Star is Born trail with seven each. The BAFTAs will take place on February 10th, two weeks ahead of the Oscars.