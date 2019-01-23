Tech companies spent more than $64 million on lobbying in 2018

Google and Facebook weren't alone in their major expenditures, either. Amazon dropped a cool $14 million and Microsoft ran up a tab of $9.52 million on lobbying last year, an increase of more than $1 million over its spending in 2017. Apple actually decreased its lobbying charges in 2018, spending $6.62 million compared to $7.15 million the year prior. Even Twitter spent more than $1 million for the first time ever. Combined, the biggest companies in tech spent more than $64 million trying to swing influence in Washington, D.C.

While spending was up significantly among the tech giants, so was the scrutiny being applied to the firms by lawmakers. Top executives from Facebook, Google, Twitter and Apple all made appearances in front of Congress to discuss how the companies protect user data. The companies also came under fire for allowing Russian trolls to manipulate their platforms to spread false news and stir controversy. As lawmakers continue to float new ideas on how to regulate the tech industry, expect the companies to continue pouring cash into lobbying efforts in attempts to influence any potential legislation.