'PUBG Lite' beta test begins in Thailand

As one might expect, PUBG Lite doesn't have much for frills. The game features just one map, Erangel, an is limited in game modes to solo, duo and squad play options. PUBG Lite has its own dedicated development team and will operate as a standalone version of the game separate from the classic PUBG. The developers are promising the free version of the game will get its own exclusive content, including maps.

The decision to launch PUBG Lite can be viewed as an attempt to make up ground on Fortnite. While PUBG staked out ground as the first wildly popular battle royale game, Fortnite quickly surpassed it with lighter gameplay and no upfront cost. Fortnite also quickly spread to just about every device imaginable, from PC to console to mobile devices. PUBG meanwhile has been plagued with issues as it has raced to keep up.