Amazon buys Shia LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical 'Honey Boy'

It's no secret that Amazon has been on a buying spree at Sundance, but its latest acquisition is an unusual one. The internet giant has snapped up Honey Boy, a Shia LaBeouf drama influenced by the actor's childhood and created as part of his rehab program. It's not the hugest purchase at Sundance with a $5 million price tag (Amazon paid $14 million for The Report), but it has a well-known cast beyond LaBeouf. Musician FKA Twigs, Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) and Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black).
The movie was directed by Bombay Beach's Alma Har'el (shown above) from LaBeouf's script. Amazon hasn't provided a release date.
This is a slightly unusual move for Amazon, which has lately been focused on producing blockbusters. Honey Boy is more of a personal project. It had a strong reception at Sundance, though, and that might be the key -- Amazon is looking for titles that could rake in awards, even if they aren't likely to be immediate hits.