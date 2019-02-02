Amazon buys Shia LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical 'Honey Boy'

It's no secret that Amazon has been on a buying spree at Sundance, but its latest acquisition is an unusual one. The internet giant has snapped up Honey Boy, a Shia LaBeouf drama influenced by the actor's childhood and created as part of his rehab program. It's not the hugest purchase at Sundance with a $5 million price tag (Amazon paid $14 million for The Report), but it has a well-known cast beyond LaBeouf. Musician FKA Twigs, Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) and Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black).