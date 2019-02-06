Facebook's head of PR leaves amid ongoing crises

She'll stay on at the company until a replacement is available.

This isn't the first big upheaval in Facebook's public relations universe. Among other departures, its policy and comms lead Elliot Schrage left in 2018 with UK politician Nick Clegg eventually filling his shoes. However, Marooney's decision doesn't really help matters. She oversees communications for many key products, including Instagram and WhatsApp -- Facebook may soon have to navigate privacy debacles, election integrity efforts and other challenges with a fresh face at the helm.