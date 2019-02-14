Amazon’s new video originals include 'The Power' and a FIFA scandal

Meanwhile Chile's Pablo Larraín, the Oscar-winning director of Jackie and A Fantastic Woman, will produce a Mexican true crime series based on the events behind the 2015 "FIFA Gate" corruption scandal. And Prime Video is also getting some lighter fare courtesy of a Japanese version of reality show The Bachelorette.

Like Netflix before it, Amazon is eyeing India's mobile-centric viewers, with six out of the 20 new and returning shows hailing from the region. Among them is supernatural thriller series The Last Hour, which counts Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna) as an exec-producer. Another five shows come from Mexico, including an untitled sci-fi comedy-horror mash-up from the producers of Narcos.

Amazon is also making sure the creators of its Golden Globe and Emmy-winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stay put. As part of a new overall deal, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino will develop shows exclusively for Prime Video, reports Deadline.