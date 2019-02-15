Unboxing Nike's self-lacing Adapt BB sneakers is like opening a smartphone

But, perhaps the craziest difference between Nike's two self-lacing models is the price: the HyperAdapt 1.0 cost $720 at launch, whereas the Adapt BB are priced for less than half that, at $350. That's still a lot of money for shoes, sure, but Nike hopes that all the tech inside them will be enough to appeal to many consumers -- not just sneakerheads. Dubbed FitAdapt, the BB's auto-lacing system consists of a custom motor that senses the tension needed by your feet and adjusts itself accordingly to keep each foot snug in the shoes. If you need to tweak the comfort levels, you can do so with the companion Adapt app or the two physical buttons on the BB's midsole.

Nike is calling FitAdapt its "most advanced fit solution to date," adding that it is designed to provide a "truly customized fit for every basketball player." As someone who has worn the Adapt BBs before, I can definitely say that they are more comfortable than I expected them to be. They feel like normal sneakers, which wasn't the case for the HyperAdapt 1.0. Those felt clunky and, in my case, I had to get a bigger size than I normally would in order to feel comfortable wearing them.