AMD finally delivers drivers that will boost Ryzen Mobile laptops

Ryzen Mobile APUs (code-named "Raven Ridge") promised up to triple the performance of Intel's eighth-generation integrated graphics. The idea was to give users decent gaming on relatively cheap laptops like HP's x360 15 . Performance was well short of NVIDIA 10-series laptops, but was not intended to compete with those much higher-priced laptops. For that, AMD released the RX Vega M , which was linked to a CPU from rival Intel on the same module.

Going forward, Ryzen Mobile owners will get their drivers directly from AMD, rather than downloading them from Microsoft and manually installing them. You'll also get AMD's Radeon software, allowing you to "configure all your graphics settings, check for updates and provide feedback to AMD," the company notes. It should give those laptops a new lease on life, and their owners considerably more peace of mind.