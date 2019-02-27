Show More Results

Image credit: Inigo Cia via Getty Images
New 'Dune' games are on their way after almost 20 years

At least three new games will span PC and console.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Inigo Cia via Getty Images

It's a good time to be a Dune fan. Not only is the classic sci-fi novel getting a movie remake in 2020 courtesy of Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, but it looks like there's a series of new games on the way, too.

TechRadar reports that Legendary Studios -- which owns the film rights to the Dune franchise -- has signed a six-year deal with Funcom, the company responsible for Conan Exiles (and its questionable anatomy-based physics engine).

At least three new Dune games are slated for development, spanning both PC and consoles. No further details yet, although production is rumored to have started on an open-world multiplayer game, which has massive potential given the weird and wonderful expanse of the Dune universe.

