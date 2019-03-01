The final dispatch from MWC 2019

Even though they were announced before MWC, Samsung's S10 and S10+ loomed larger over the festivities in Spain. With battery life being such a concern for most people, it's no surprise that there was a lot of interest in Energizer's super thick battery phone. Battery life is also a concern for the latest mobile craze: the foldable phone. Huawei's Mate X seemed to generate the most buzz in Barcelona, despite only a select few being able to actually touch it.

Cameras are always a main attraction for new phone announcements, and HMD Global has set yet another high bar with its five-lens Nokia 9 PureView. The future of phones isn't all about folding and new photo tech, though, as LG's G8 ThinQ offers gesture control and projects sound through its display for improved audio quality. And in non-phone news, Microsoft pulled the wraps off its HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset this week. Sure, it's still not for public use, but it is a much-improved follow-up to the original.

So much went down in Bareclona this week our heads are still spinning. For a complete listing of all the news from MWC, visit our event hub down below.