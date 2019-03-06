Mixer highlights the top 'Apex Legends' streamers with new leaderboards

But the announcement comes with an exciting new feature: HypeZone Leaderboards -- a feature Mixer's biggest rival, Twitch, doesn't have, and which debuts with Apex Legends. This highlights the wins and kills for the top 10 players featured in HypeZone each week -- toggle the Leaderboard at any time by hitting the "MixPlay" button underneath the stream. Not only is this a good way to discover new streamers on Mixer, but it's a useful way of surfacing strong players that might not already have a big following. If Mixer is serious about usurping Twitch as the gamer's livesteaming platform of choice, this might be one way to do it.