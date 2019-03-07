There are only two Blockbusters left in the world, and one is closing

Australia's last Blockbuster, located in the small suburb of Morley, was operated by Lyn and John Borszeky. The owners put up signs indicating the store would shut down last Friday, which resulted in an outpouring of nostalgia-driven support. While they held out for as long as they could, the arrival of Netflix and other streaming services in the Australian market made this ending an inevitable one. Everything from movies to signs will be sold off from the store, with the going out of business sale set to start on March 8.

Blockbuster has already disappeared entirely from the UK, and the last remaining artifact of the rental era giant is the final store located in Oregon. As of last year, there were two stores still operating in Alaska -- and they received a significant amount of attention when Last Week Tonight host John Oliver donated the jockstrap used by Russell Crowe in Cinderella Man to the store in an attempt to drum up interest. The effort failed and the stores closed last August.