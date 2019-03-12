'Fortnite' will force PS4 and Xbox One players to fight each other

As part of Fortnite's 8.10 update, Epic has introduced crossplay matchmaking for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One player pools, as well as mobile and Nintendo Switch. Players must opt-in to play, and if they don't, they'll be limited to Creative Mode and Playgrounds. The company says it'll "unlock[..] optimization potential allowing us to run more playlists during more hours of the day."

Basically, by putting more people together, Epic says it can run more game modes because it can balance the player pools better.

The new update also brings with it a number of new in-game items and features. The most notable inclusion is "The Baller," a rollable vehicle that appears to be a mix between a Jurassic World Gyrosphere and Hammond's hamster wrecking ball from Overwatch. The single-seat transporter features a grappler and booster to pull players up cliffs or through trees and can be found at Expedition Outposts and pirate camp loot stashes. It'll also protect the player from damage until all of its 300 health is chipped away.

Time to roll out! Downtime has ended. Hop in and try out the newest vehicle, The Baller! pic.twitter.com/Cc3C3hXcnK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 12, 2019

Ever since Fortnite introduced vending machines, players needed to farm materials in order to grab their chosen loot. As of now, that is no longer the case. Vending machines now dispense one item for free, but will disappear thereafter.

While some console gamers will welcome the chance to vanquish new foes, others might not like the new changes. Mobile players may find playing against Switch gamers will ramp up the difficulty, while Switch players could find the opposite. Of course, there is nothing stopping anyone from teaming up with a friend on another platform, but solo queues could take some getting used to.