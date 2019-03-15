EA debuts eSports studio with Madden NFL 19 Challenge

Its first event is the Madden NFL 19 Challenge, which kicks off today and sees 16 Madden players facing off in the studio for a slice of a $190,000 prize fund. You can be sure EA will be looking at other games for its latest eSports push, perhaps including Battlefield, NBA 2k19 (which already has a pro league) and its FIFA series.

EA might also be eager to tap into the explosive success of Respawn's battle royale game Apex Legends, which hit 50 million registered players within a month. Several eSports organizations are already snapping up players for their Apex Legends squads.