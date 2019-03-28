Apple opens a beta test for its new TV app and subscriptions

Apple News+ arrived last week with iOS 12.2, and now you can get an early taste of the updated Apple TV app through the official beta program. The redesigned app touted by Apple during its event earlier this week is available in the public beta version of iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3.
The latest version of the app includes the new Apple TV channels feature, which lets users subscribe directly to their favorite premium channels. The beta version offers support for Showtime, Starz, The Smithsonian Channel and Tastemade. The Apple TV app beta also offers new curation features, including the "For You" section that provides recommendations based on your watch history.
Absent for now is Apple TV+, Apple's upcoming ad-free streaming service that will host the company's original content. More information on its contents, price and release date will be revealed in the fall.