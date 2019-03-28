YouTube TV is now available in every US TV market

Glendive, Montana: we couldn't have done it without you! We can now officially say that YouTube TV is available in every television market in the U.S. Welcome to the family! 🎉 #WatchLikeAFan — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 27, 2019

It's worth noting that depending on where you live, you might miss out on some channels. You can check what's available in your area by punching your zip code into the YouTube TV website, though in more than 90 percent of markets the service includes local affiliates for major networks. You'll need a strong enough internet connection to handle the live streams as well, of course.