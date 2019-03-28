Show More Results
Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
YouTube TV is now available in every US TV market

But you might miss out on some channels in your area.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Services
ASSOCIATED PRESS

YouTube TV is now available in every US TV market after it arrived in Glendive, Montana, the last one YouTube needed to finish the rollout. It had just a few markets to add after a broad expansion in January, which made the service available to 98 percent of Americans at the time.

It's worth noting that depending on where you live, you might miss out on some channels. You can check what's available in your area by punching your zip code into the YouTube TV website, though in more than 90 percent of markets the service includes local affiliates for major networks. You'll need a strong enough internet connection to handle the live streams as well, of course.

