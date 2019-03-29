Verizon's free spam filter and anti-robocall tool are live

You can download an app to use Call Filter on iOS, though things are a little more complicated when it comes to Android. Verizon says most Android phones it sells have Call Filter pre-installed, though the app is not available as yet in the Google Play Store. You can check which devices are supported on Verizon's website.

Meanwhile, the provider started rolling out STIR/SHAKEN caller ID tech this week. It attempts to detect when callers (such as robocallers) spoof caller ID information to make their numbers seem legitimate by, for instance, appearing as though they're calling from your area code. Verizon is using the tech on calls wihtin its network at first, and the provider will expand it to interconnections with other carriers in the months ahead.