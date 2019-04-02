Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix shows off Drake's 'Top Boy' revival

Season 3 of the UK street drama hits this fall.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
27m ago in AV
Netflix

Netflix's Top Boy returns to the explosive streets of east London in the first trailer for its upcoming season. British rappers-turned-actors Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson are back in the mix, joined by Little Simz and UK album-chart topper Dave.

Along with Black Mirror, it's the latest case of Netflix usurping a Channel 4 show at the production level to make it an exclusive, with a little help from Top Boy fan Drake, who acquired the rights to the series and serves as executive-producer. The British show also helps towards Netflix's European content quota. Critics have compared Top Boy to The Wire as it follows the lives of the residents of a fictionalized council estate (that has succumbed to violence and drugs) in Hackney, east London.

Six years is a long time to wait for a third season and anticipation will be high for the gritty drama's return. Luckily, there's not long to go now: all episodes of Top Boy's third season drop simultaneously on Netflix this fall.

