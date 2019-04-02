Teenage Engineering's new pocket synth is a collaboration with Ghostly

The new PO-33 offers the same basic tools as the original, only this version houses "unique sounds" from electronic artist Steve Hauschildt (you may know him as a member of Emeralds). Hauschildt is an artist on the record label Ghostly International (also home to the likes of Com Truise and Tycho), which Teenage Engineering teamed up with for this special release mini instrument. Hence the name "Ghostly Edition."

In addition to the built-in microphone for recording your samples, the PO-33 K.O! has a sequencer, 16 effects and parameter locks. There's also 8 melodic sample slots and 8 drum slots with 40 seconds worth of sample memory. You can build your loops aloud thanks to an onboard speaker or use the 3.5mm jack for headphones or audio output to a more robust setup. As with all Pocket Operators, there's a neat animated LCD display, folding kickstand and clock/alarm clock. And it runs on just two AAA batteries.

The PO-33 Ghostly Edition will be available today online from both Teenage Engineering and Ghostly. While the original version was $89, this updated model will cost you $135.