Show More Results
Watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch and triple booster landing at 8PM ET

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Marvel Studios
save
Save
share

Hawkeye is the latest Avenger to reportedly get a Disney+ spinoff

Jeremy Renner is said to be starring in a limited series.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
17m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Marvel Studios

Disney has a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent shows in the works for its upcoming streaming platform, and it seems one of them is a limited Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner. The Disney+ show is reportedly an adventure series featuring Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop, a character from Marvel Comics who takes over the Hawkeye persona from him.

The slate for Disney+, which arrives later this year, is said to include spinoffs for other key figures from the MCU, including Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision. The next stop for Hawkeye is the latest big-screen MCU outing, Avengers: Endgame, which will be released April 26th.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr