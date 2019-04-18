'Overwatch' travels to Havana for its latest map

As ever in Escort maps, you'll need to guide a payload (this time a truck of rum barrels) to a trio of checkpoints or prevent it from reaching the end to pick up a victory. The map follows a similar path to Storm Rising, starting at a car garage and winding through a rum factory on the way to a sea fort -- albeit without the event's neat storm effects.

Other than in Storm Rising, Havana is only playable on PC on the Overwatch public test region server for now. It should make its way to the full game on PC, Xbox One and PS4 within the next few weeks, and will likely pop up in Overwatch League matches after Stage 2 wraps up.