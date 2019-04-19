Bots have invaded Instagram comments

Based on dozens of Instagram pages we reviewed, including those from ESPN, House of Highlights, LeBron James, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and The Fat Jewish, these types of comments are becoming commonplace. Most of the accounts posting them have similar usernames, usually a name followed by a number (e.g. "cherylmason0" or "delpha_dibbert5"), signaling a coordinated effort by a bot farm. While the most common comment seems to be "We gonna ignore the fact that I've GOT A HUGE BOOTY," there are many variations of this type of spam, such as:

"DON'T LOOK at my STORY, if you don't want to M A S T U R B A T E !"

"Ok but I KNOW none of y'all can name a female badder than me"

More often than not, these comments will rack up thousands of likes, sending them to the top of the comments section. Once you click on their profile, there are usually a handful of pictures of women in lingerie or bikinis, if they're clothed at all. Meanwhile, the accounts' description will say something like, "prepare yourself to watch my masturbation videos and watch out not to get hooked after seeing it," followed by a "Click here" that points you to a shortened Linktree URL. If you click one of these links, you're taken to a bunch of dubious sites like "Finder," "Fuckbuddy," "Livecam Masturbie" and "MyCuteGirlfriends," some of which eventually ask you to enter personal information and sign up for an account.

Some of these Instagram pages will go as far as to post Stories to make people think they're from a real human, but like their comments, they're usually riddled with typos and look as if they were made with Microsoft Paint. "Did you think I'm an bot account?" read one Story. "1 luckiest follower will date with me tomorrow, all day you can do anything to me." We found the different pages had anywhere from zero followers to somewhere in the hundreds.

"These damn bots are getting out of hand @Instagram. Do something about it Zucks."

These bots are now so prevalent in the comments of popular Instagram pages that regular users are mocking the trend. Every now and then, you'll see a comment from someone who's clearly not a bot saying, "are we gonna ignore the fact that I have a BIG HEART" or "Are we gonna ignore the fact that I have NO TITS and FLAT ASS?" Others go straight to the point and say, "All the comments so far is just about girls betting nobody has bigger tits then them" or "These damn bots are getting out of hand @Instagram. Do something about it Zucks."

Someone even created an Instagram account called "Bot Police," which focuses on calling out and reporting these spam comments. BotPolice has 92,000 followers so far and, in its profile description, the motto reads "'IvE GOt A hUgE bOoTy' - yeah we don't care. #NoBotsBy2020."