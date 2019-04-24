Microsoft's cloud business can't be stopped

The takeaway? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has set the company on a solid course, one focused on the massive potential of cloud computing, while not ignoring the bread-and-butter productivity software and services the company is known for. It's nice to see that the company's Surface lineup -- the Surface Go, Pro 6, Laptop 2 and Book 2-- is getting some consumer love, as they're some of the best PCs we've reviewed recently.

Microsoft's gaming business only saw a 5 percent rise during the quarter, but mostly I'd chalk that up to a slowing console generation and a lack of any major exclusives. We'll hear more about where the Xbox is going at E3, both in the form of a next-generation console for next year, as well as cloud gaming plans that could take on Google's Stadia service. Given just how much Microsoft's cloud business is booming, a game streaming service simply makes sense.