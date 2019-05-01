Spotify is testing podcast suggestions for your commute

While our editors weren't able to access the test, it looks like there may be a few kinks to work out. The podcasts that showed up for The Verge editor Dan Seifert were in Portugese, a language Seifert doesn't speak. And as he noted on Twitter, there's no way to fine tune Spotify's podcast suggestions. Spotify hasn't announced plans for the feature yet, but it would make sense. The company is clearly committed to podcasting, and it will need a way to promote its new content with its 217 million users.

Spotify appears to have a new (?) algorithmic playlist for morning commutes that mixes news podcasts and music, but all the podcasts are in a foreign language? pic.twitter.com/8HZyq6Ji3J — dan seifert (@dcseifert) May 1, 2019