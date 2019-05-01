Show More Results

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images
Spotify is testing podcast suggestions for your commute

They'll appear next to music recommendations in 'Your Daily Drive.'
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
In the past couple months, Spotify has doubled down on its podcasting efforts. It's invested hundreds of millions and acquired Gimlet, Anchor and Parcast. One thing the company lacks is a way to recommend podcasts to its audiences. But, according to The Verge, that could be changing. An early test shows podcast recommendations alongside personalized music suggestions in a new feature called Your Daily Drive -- hinting that Spotify wants to secure a spot in your commute.

While our editors weren't able to access the test, it looks like there may be a few kinks to work out. The podcasts that showed up for The Verge editor Dan Seifert were in Portugese, a language Seifert doesn't speak. And as he noted on Twitter, there's no way to fine tune Spotify's podcast suggestions. Spotify hasn't announced plans for the feature yet, but it would make sense. The company is clearly committed to podcasting, and it will need a way to promote its new content with its 217 million users.

