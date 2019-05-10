A multiplayer 'Predator' game is coming to PS4 next year

In the new game, one group will control the firepower and attempt paramilitary missions, while one player controls the Predator. IllFonic is working closely with Fox and Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Not only do these powerhouses believe in our vision, which has made this a dream project, they understand what we want to create," IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt wrote on the PlayStation blog. "They have given us so much to work with and are empowering us to create something new for fans, while expanding the lore of the Predator." When the game launches, IllFonic promises, there will be surprises for everyone.