Nintendo is selling discount game vouchers to Switch Online members

For a limited time, paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members can pick two eligible #NintendoSwitch digital games and save up to $19.99 USD when you buy a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers for just $99.99 USD!



Obviously, the best way to take advantage of the offer is to get two $60 games for a $20 discount. Not a huge amount by any means, but if you're buying any of the compatible titles in digital format anyway -- you might be able to find cheaper physical copies out there -- it's a good chance to get back Switch Online's $20-a-year subscription fee.

The vouchers are available until July 31st, 2019 and will remain valid for a year after purchase. Take note that Nintendo intends to add more compatible games, including Super Mario Maker 2, and you can set aside any voucher you buy to redeem them when they become available.