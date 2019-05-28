Final season of 'Jessica Jones' debuts June 14th

When the season arrives, that should be the last you hear of new Marvel productions on Netflix. Disney+ is just months away from launch, and you can safely presume that Disney wants any future Marvel originals to premiere there. This could be disheartening news if you're a Marvel fan who would rather not add a new service just to keep up with the imprint's superhero stories. Look at it this way, though -- it caps off a short but influential era where Marvel shows helped cement Netflix's reputation for releasing attention-getting (if not always well-received) originals.