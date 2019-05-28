Here are all the laptops getting NVIDIA’s new Quadro RTX graphics

Acer

The 15.6-inch Acer ConceptD 7, built to coax designer types away from the MacBook Pro, will pack the Quadro RTX 5000. NVIDIA also says that the ConceptD 9, with its fancy tilting display, will also get the new silicon, although Acer itself hasn't confirmed that yet. Since the machines were only announced in April, Acer hasn't felt the need to make any changes to the spec list. On the ConceptD 7, that means you'll get the same ninth-generation Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD and the 15.6-inch, Pantone-validated 4K display.

Price and Availability: To be announced.

ASUS

ASUS is launching the StudioBook 700G3T and the W500, both of which can be bought with a Quadro RTX 5000 GPU option. We have specs for the W500, which include a ninth-generation Core i7-9750H, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. That's about all we know, for now, apart from the fact that the W500 measures in at 18.9 x 360 x 252mm and weighs 4.4 pounds.

Price and Availability: To be announced.

HP

HP's Zbook 15 G6 and Zbook 17 G6 will both get the new Quadro, as well as the choice of a ninth-generation Intel Core or Xeon CPU. For these enterprise-centric machines, the standout feature is the ability to swap out the memory and storage without the need for tools. And the larger of the pair offers "un-throttled performance" in simulation and GPU rendering, as well as a 100% DPI-P3 color gamut display.

Price and Availability: At some point in July, at an as-yet unspecified price.

MSI

MSI will include the RTX 5000 inside its line of workstation laptops, including its line-leading WS65 which is powered by a ninth-generation Core i9. The new models get a slimmer design and 4K display, as well as the promise that the hardware will meet Military Standard 810G for durability.

Price and Availability: Early next month, and already available to pre-order, for $3,500.

Razer

Razer has upgraded both its Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 with the Quadro RTX 5000, and used the opportunity to make some other tweaks. That includes a new Mercury White finish to the bodies and more powerful CPU options. At first blush, both models resemble an old-school PowerBook G4, especially with the lighter shade on its bodies, and frankly, we're here for it.

Price and Availability: To be announced.