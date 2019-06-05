LG's 8K OLED TV is as big as it is expensive

The 88Z9 features an 88-inch OLED panel with 8K Ultra HD resolution -- 16 times the number of pixels in full HD and four times as many as 4K. It also comes with LG's second generation Alpha 9 8K intelligent processor, which uses deep learning technology to optimize sound and visuals, and analyzes ambient conditions for the ideal screen brightness. According to LG, the TV will also feature built-in versions of both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in some markets, although it's not specified which.

And how much does it cost? Well, if you have to ask, if you definitely can't afford it. The 88Z9 rings in at $34,000 for pre-order. After that, it'll retail for $42,000, although let's be honest, if you already have that much money to drop on a TV then that extra eight large is probably inconsequential. If your budget can't stretch quite that far though, and you're still keen on one-upping your neighbors, there's always Samsung's non-OLED 85-inch 8K TV at $15,000, although that's set to be usurped by its $70,000 98-inch version, unveiled at CES this year. Again, it's not OLED, but it is sufficiently enormous, which could be a key selling point if you're a "size matters" kinda TV person.