Image credit: Nintendo
Watch the 'Pokémon Sword and Shield' Nintendo Direct right here

The presentation starts at 6AM PT/9AM ET.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
22m ago in Art
Switch owners, assemble! Nintendo has a special Direct presentation dedicated to Pokémon Sword and Shield today. If you've been living under a Geodude for the last four months, these are the proper, all-new Switch RPGs that fans have been clamoring for. We've already seen the new starter Pokémon (the grass type, Grookey, is clearly the best) and the clearly UK-inspired Galar region (hopefully it won't morph into a Brexit wasteland), but that's about it. We know little about the story, combat tweaks, mini-games and potential compatibility with other Pokémon software, including Go, the Let's Go titles, and the recently-announced Pokémon Sleep.

For all the juicy details, watch the stream here at 6AM PT/9AM ET.

