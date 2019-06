Microsoft revealed at its E3 event that Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will arrive this fall. As with the updated Age of Empires, this version of the classic RTS includes 4K support and remastered audio, as well as a brand-new campaign called The Last Khans. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, while signups for the beta are now open.