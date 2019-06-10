Epix is the latest streaming channel to launch on Amazon Prime

The Epix channel will show original original programming like the spy drama Berlin Station and the upcoming Batman prequel Pennyworth. There is also a documentary adaptation of popular Slate presidential history podcast Slow Burn in the works.

Epix joins a list of premium cable channels that can be bolted on to a Prime subscription, including Showtime and Starz. This is a good way for premium cable channels to get their content in front of viewers who are growing weary of too many separate subscriptions.

It's also one of the more affordable channel options on Prime Video, at least compared to $10.99 a month for Showtime and $8.99 a month for Starz.

Epix launched its own streaming service, Epix Now, earlier this year, initially on Apple TV, Android and iOS. It then expanded to Roku and Amazon Fire TV as well. Epix Now is the same price as the Prime channel, at $6 a month, but gives viewers access to more content as it covers the network's four live channels, plus a selection of movies and original shows.