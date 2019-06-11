Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
Dragon Quest XI's hero comes to 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' this summer

Banjo-Kazooie are making their way to 'SSBU' too!
Kris Holt, @krisholt
9m ago in AV
Comments
Nintendo

Nintendo's E3 Direct opened up with one of the bigger announcements fans were waiting for: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC. This time around, it's a crossover with Dragon Quest XI, with that game's unnamed main character joining the roster of fighters. He's the second DLC character to arrive in SSBU following Joker from Persona 5. Meanwhile, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Definitive Edition is coming to Switch later this year.

But that's not all! Banjo-Kazooie are also coming to SSBU. The iconic bear and bird platformer duo will be available as a DLC fighter this fall.

