Honda reveals more details about its adorable EV

The company says power will be delivered through the rear wheels and feature four-wheel independent suspension that should make the ride more comfortable. The battery will also be located in the center of the car and below the floor, meaning the center of gravity will be low and the weight of the car will be distributed evenly between front and back, giving more stability and better traction.

The 35.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery powering the car can be charged using a Type 2 AC connection or a CCS2 DC rapid charger. Charging will be fast, reaching 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The car will have a range of over 124 miles, which should be more than enough for trips around town although not enough for traveling long distances. But if you're looking for a small commuter car for the city, the E could fill that need.

The Honda E will go on sale later this year and pre-orders are already open, but only in Europe.