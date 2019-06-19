Microsoft is selling a cut-back 15-inch Surface Book 2 for $1,999

The $1,999 version has 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It includes a seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, a step back from the more expensive Core i7 configuration. Like the other Core i5 Surface Book 2 models, it has Intel's integrated graphics, rather than a dedicated GPU. While that helps keep the cost down, it does sacrifice some power. Still, the price cut will likely make it more feasible for many to purchase the larger screen.