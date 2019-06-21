Sony discounts tons of PlayStation games in its latest flash sale

You'll also spot discounts on games including Devil May Cry 4 ($7.50), Steep ($9.89), Dead Rising and Dead Rising 2 ($6 each), Don't Starve ($4.50), Inside ($7) and Limbo (an absolute steal at $2). Lara Croft fans will be able to pick up a few of the explorer's adventures on the cheap too, including Tomb Raider ($6), Rise of the Tomb Raider ($9.59) and Lara Croft and the Temple of Orisis ($4). You can also save on DLC for Far Cry 4, Just Cause 3, Steep, XCOM 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands and The Division.

On PS3, the offers include Bioshock ($4), Bioshock Infinite ($6), Borderlands ($3), Borderlands 2 ($4, but free on PS4 right now via PS Plus), Grand Theft Auto IV ($9), GTA V ($10) and Red Dead Redemption ($9.59). On Vita, you can also expect deals on the likes of Super Meat Boy ($4.49), Grim Fandango Remastered ($2.24), Don't Starve ($4.49) and Lara Croft Go ($2).

Meanwhile, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War III Remastered, Nioh and Friday the 13th: The Game are all joining the PlayStation Hits roster June 28th. As with other games in the lineup, they'll get permanent price cuts to $20.