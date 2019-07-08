‘Tetris 99’ will get an offline multiplayer mode later this year

The downloadable content is listed on Nintendo's website, which says "a new mode will be added to enjoy offline with friends and family." It's priced at 1,000 yen, or just under $10, and Nintendo says it will be available by December 31st. Chances are you won't challenge 98 friends, but at least you'll have the option to play against fellow humans when you go to battle offline. We'll see if that's enough to give Tetris 99 an advantage over its competition.