‘Tetris 99’ will get an offline multiplayer mode later this year

Nintendo has been slowly expanding how and where you can play Tetris 99. In February, the company released the battle royale game as an online exclusive for Switch. A few months later, Nintendo offered downloadable content, so users could play the game offline. While you could still battle against opponents, offline you were forced to duke it out against bots. Now, it looks like that's going to change. Nintendo appears to be planning an offline multiplayer mode.
The downloadable content is listed on Nintendo's website, which says "a new mode will be added to enjoy offline with friends and family." It's priced at 1,000 yen, or just under $10, and Nintendo says it will be available by December 31st. Chances are you won't challenge 98 friends, but at least you'll have the option to play against fellow humans when you go to battle offline. We'll see if that's enough to give Tetris 99 an advantage over its competition.