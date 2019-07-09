Facebook plans to double its minority employees in the next five years

To get there, Facebook plans to double its female employees globally and its Black and Hispanic employees in the US. "It will be a company that reflects and better serves the people on our platforms, services and products," Facebook said in a blog post. The company says the goal is both ambitious and important, and it claims that it will track its progress carefully.

Like other tech companies, Facebook has faced criticism for its lack of diversity. At times, its efforts to boost diversity have been hindered by its own hiring practices, and hiring more women, for instance, hasn't always led to an increase in female leadership. While it's important that Facebook is keeping track of its diversity stats and setting goals to drastically increase minority representation, we've been hearing the same message for years. It's hard to predict if Facebook will have better luck now.