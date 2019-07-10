The Nintendo Switch Lite vs. the original Switch: What's changed?

We knew it was coming, but Nintendo's finally drawn the curtain back on a smaller, portable-only version of its successful Switch console. It'll be out in September, in plenty of time before the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield this November. But a lower price of $200 doesn't come without its sacrifices. What did Nintendo have to cut to get the price so low? Check out our table for the full skinny -- you might be surprised at what didn't get cut, and be sure to check out our full review when it drops some time closer to launch.
|Switch Lite
|Switch (2017)
|Price
|$200
|$300
|Dimensions
|3.6 x 8.2 x 0.55 inches (91.1 x 208 x 13.9 mm)
|4 x 9.4 x 0.55 inches (102 x 239 x 13.9 mm)
|Weight
|0.61 pounds (398 g)
|0.88 pounds (297 g)
|Display size
|5.5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Output resolution
|1,280 x 720
|1,280 x 720 (handheld)
1,080 x 1,920 (docked)
|SoC
|Tegra X1
|Tegra X1
|CPU
|quad-core Cortex-A57 + quad-core Cortex-A53 @ 1.02 GHz
|quad-core Cortex-A57 + quad-core Cortex-A53 @ 1.02 GHz
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Internal storage
|32 GB
|32 GB
|External storage
|microSD
|microSD
|Games
|Titles with handheld mode only
|All titles
|WiFi
|802.11ac
|802.11ac
|Wired network
|None
|wired LAN adapter available separately
|Video output
|None
|Dock uses HDMI to connect to TV
|Battery life (max)
|7 hours
|6.5 hours
|Controllers
|non-detachable controls with cross d-pad
|Joy-Cons with button d-pad, infrared sensors and rumble