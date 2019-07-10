Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
The Nintendo Switch Lite vs. the original Switch: What's changed?

A few corners were cut to make Nintendo's hybrid console fully portable.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
14m ago in Gadgetry
Nintendo

We knew it was coming, but Nintendo's finally drawn the curtain back on a smaller, portable-only version of its successful Switch console. It'll be out in September, in plenty of time before the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield this November. But a lower price of $200 doesn't come without its sacrifices. What did Nintendo have to cut to get the price so low? Check out our table for the full skinny -- you might be surprised at what didn't get cut, and be sure to check out our full review when it drops some time closer to launch.

Switch Lite Switch (2017)
Price $200 $300
Dimensions 3.6 x 8.2 x 0.55 inches (91.1 x 208 x 13.9 mm) 4 x 9.4 x 0.55 inches (102 x 239 x 13.9 mm)
Weight 0.61 pounds (398 g) 0.88 pounds (297 g)
Display size 5.5 inches 6.2 inches
Output resolution 1,280 x 720 1,280 x 720 (handheld)
1,080 x 1,920 (docked)
SoC Tegra X1 Tegra X1
CPU quad-core Cortex-A57 + quad-core Cortex-A53 @ 1.02 GHz quad-core Cortex-A57 + quad-core Cortex-A53 @ 1.02 GHz
RAM 4 GB 4 GB
Internal storage 32 GB 32 GB
External storage microSD microSD
Games Titles with handheld mode only All titles
WiFi 802.11ac 802.11ac
Wired network None wired LAN adapter available separately
Video output None Dock uses HDMI to connect to TV
Battery life (max) 7 hours 6.5 hours
Controllers non-detachable controls with cross d-pad Joy-Cons with button d-pad, infrared sensors and rumble

By Kris Naudus @krisnaudus

Kris runs Engadget's awesome product database with an iron fist. She's also written stuff for Anime Insider and Anime News Network, as well as a lengthy stint editing Pokémon things for The Pokémon Company. She still plays the games and seriously can't believe there are 807 Pokémon now.

