Bloodborne's atmospheric score is getting a vinyl release

Bloodborne is one of the most lauded titles of the current console generation, and a key ingredient in making FromSoftware's game so memorable for so many is its delectably dark soundtrack. The atmospheric score by Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandamacher, Yuka Kitamura and Nobuyoshi Suzuki includes nightmarish, etherial tracks and faster-paced pieces that ramp up the tension during boss battles. Bloodborne's soundtrack was already available to stream, but fans might be glad to learn there's a vinyl edition on the way, four years after the game arrived.