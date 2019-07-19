NVIDIA revamps Moon landing recreation in time for Apollo 11's 50th

And yes, this is another jab at those people still convinced the Moon landing was a hoax. Ray tracing calculates the path of light rays as they bounce around an environment on the way to your point of view, and that means factoring in the position of the Sun and its effect on the environment. Yes, natural lighting did produce the effect you saw in the real footage.

This is ultimately NVIDIA's pitch for its RTX-equipped GeForce and Quadro chipsets, and it's hard not to be at least a bit cynical about it. At the same time, it does show how far PC graphics technology has come in the space of five years. You can reproduce even the subtler elements of a historic scene, in real time, on hardware you might already have at home.