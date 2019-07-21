After Math: How long is that in moon years?

Yuri Milner's Breakthrough Listen project has teamed with the researchers at VERITAS Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System in hopes of finding signs of intelligent life, and then communicating with it, via high tech Morse code. Specifically, the VERITAS's 4-telescope array will beam nanosecond long bursts of laser energy into the cosmos, hopefully attracting the attention of a benevolent alien species.

There's water in them thar Moon hills, JAXA is sure of it. That's why the Japanese space agency has teamed with Toyota to develop a crewed lunar rover capable of scouring the surface for frozen water vapor. JAXA hopes to have the rover delivered to the Moon in 2030 along with a 2-person crew to command it.

A glitch in Uber's rate charging algorithm had rider's tempers flaring hotter than the surface of the sun. You would be too if the ridesharing app accidentally moved a decimal point and charged you more than two grand for a $20 cab ride.

Speaking of astronomical sums of money, Eddie Murphy will be able to complete his Scrooge McDuck money vault with the amount of cash that Netflix is considering giving him for a few hours worth of stand up material.

There's no word yet on when/if Eddie's comedy specials will be coming out but let's hope it's soon because it doesn't look like we have a whole bunch of pre-climate-apocalypse time left.