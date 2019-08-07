All the important news from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 event

At its Galaxy Unpacked event today in Brooklyn, Samsung unveiled the latest additions to its Galaxy Note lineup -- the Note 10 and Note 10+. Unlike prior Note releases, Samsung's phone comes in two sizes to suit user preferences. The Note 10's display is 6.3 inches and the Note 10+, with a display that measures at a whopping 6.8 inches, is Samsung's largest phone screen to date.

Samsung President and CEO DJ Koh in the keynote made the point that future innovations wouldn't be just about devices -- but also new services and ecosystems. That being said, as devices the Note 10 and Note 10+ hold up on their own. Both are packed with features and improvements not seen before in its predecessors, as well as a few significant omissions: Neither have the Bixby button or a headphone jack. The larger Note 10 has four cameras on the back, including one specifically for AR video and drawing. Note 10's stylus, the S Pen, got a significant upgrade -- including a 6-axis sensor that lets users take pictures, zoom in and switch camera perspective with a gesture.

Priced at $949, the Note 10 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Note 10+ starts at $1,099 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, or you can spend $100 more to get 512GB of storage. They're available in a prismatic color range; Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black. Both phones are available to pre-order today, and will be available for sale on August 23rd. Here's a rundown of all the major announcements from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today.