Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

How would you rate Apple's newest AirPods?

Do a few improvements make these ubiquitous wireless earbuds a great buy?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
54m ago in AV
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Sponsored Links

The original Airpods from 2016 had issues with sound quality and fit, but the second generation packed in a few upgrades, including a H1 chipset that bolstered Bluetooth connection speeds and a wireless charging case. In his review Senior Editor Chris Velazco also approved of the new Airbuds' consistent wireless performance and extended battery life. However, the upgrades were not enough to wow Chris entirely; he still thought the earbuds lacked audio quality and a truly comfortable fit.

While Chris gave the new earbuds an overall score of 84, they have a slightly lower user score of 80 on our 2019 Airpods product page (which is the same score Chris gave the OG Airpods). If you own this year's revision, tell us how you would score the set and why: Do you also feel the audio quality could be improved? How happy are you with the battery life? Did you shell out the extra money for the wireless charging case? Include all the details about what "just works" on the Airpods and what's more of a hassle in a user review, and help out your fellow readers! If you'd rather talk about the first-gen Airpods, we have a product page for them too -- and remember, your review could be included in an upcoming roundup article.


Note: Comments are, as usual, turned off. Please contribute on our Apple Airpods (2019) product page. Thanks!

In this article: airpods, apple, apple airpods, apple airpods 2019, av, calltoaction, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, mobile, thebuyersguide, userreviews
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Amber Bouman @dameright
A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr