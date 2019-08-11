Tesla in Moscow crashes into tow truck while on Autopilot

Tretyakov and his two children escaped the car with only minor injuries, although the car's battery pack appears to have caught fire, producing explosions and leaving just the vehicle's metal shell.

We've asked Tesla for comment. In the past, though, Tesla has routinely defended Autopilot. It insists that drivers be prepared to take over at any point, and that its system is still far safer overall than conventional driving. Still, this Moscow crash could easily spark further scrutiny. The automaker is already facing criticism for its safety claims, and another incident won't help matters.